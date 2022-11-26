Valley man facing federal child porn charges

A Valley man was indicted on federal charges after investigators found over 600 images and videos of child pornography in his possession, court records show.

Gino Graydon Garcia faces multiple charges of transportation, production and possession of child pornography after he was arrested last month in Iowa, court records show.

According to Garcia’s criminal complaint, federal investigators were tipped off to Garcia’s actions by Google after child exploitation materials were uploaded to a Google account owned by Garcia.

The IP address on the account was tied to a spectrum internet account in Weslaco.

Garcia made his initial appearance in federal court Wednesday and remains in custody pending his detention hearing, set for Monday, Nov. 28.