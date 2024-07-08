Valley Metro announces route cancelations due to Beryl
On Friday, Valley Metro announced they are cancelling all routes on Sunday and Monday.
The cancellations are due to inclement weather from Beryl, according to a social media post.
The cancelled routes include RGV Metro Express, Valley Metro stated.
The cancellations run from Sunday, July 7 and Monday, July 8.
