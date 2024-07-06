x

Valley Metro announces route cancelations due to Beryl

1 hour 17 minutes 11 seconds ago Saturday, July 06 2024 Jul 6, 2024 July 06, 2024 6:09 PM July 06, 2024 in News - Local

On Friday, Valley Metro announced they are cancelling all routes on Sunday and Monday.

The cancellations are due to inclement weather from Beryl, according to a social media post.

The cancelled routes include RGV Metro Express, Valley Metro stated.

The cancellations run from Sunday, July 7 and Monday, July 8.

 

