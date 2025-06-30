Valley non-profit advocating for monument at historic Black cemetery in Edinburg

Rio Grande Valley non-profit, Village in the Valley, began raising $50,000 in order to place a marble monument at Restlawn Cemetery, a historic black cemetery in Edinburg.

Restlawn Cemetery is located along U.S. Highway 281, near the intersection of Richardson Road and Jasmine Road.

"It is something that people really look and feel proud of the history, how far Edinburg has come," Village in the Valley co-president Dr. Theresa Gatling said.

A cemetery, mostly forgotten over time, that will soon have something that could resist the test of time. If you look closely, you might see it tucked away behind Hillcrest Cemetery, you'll find what's known as the only black cemetery in the Valley.

"We had a whole ceremony with their descendants coming from Houston," Gatling said.

Village in the Valley is looking to raise $50,000 to replace the now torn down plywood sign with the names of most of the people thought to be buried at Restlawn Cemetery, with a marble monument and the names of those resting here etched in stone.

"Because you can imagine marble. Marble is not going anywhere very fast. Engraving those names into the marble will mean it's there forever. We're not going to have to worry about the wind and the rain and the sun and the sap," Gatling said.

Village in the Valley started raising funds in June, the same month as Juneteenth.

To make this part of history be more visible.

Village in the Valley is hoping the monument will be up within a year. To donate toward the monument, click here.

