Valley nonprofit protests latest DACA ruling

A Latino advocacy group showed their support for DACA recipients during a protest Thursday, following the latest ruling by a federal judge deeming the program illegal.

Representatives from the nonprofit organization La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) gathered outside Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's Pharr office, calling attention to the many DACA applicants who were once considered essential workers.

"They were labeled as essential workers during the pandemic," LUPE Education Organizer Luis Castillo said. "At the same time, they're deportable."

In a statement, U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen, who issued the ruling, said the lawsuit was about "the rule of law" and not about the "reasoning behind any immigration policy," adding that the court recognized that only Congress has the authority to write immigration laws.

