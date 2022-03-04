Valley organization helping people with disabilities vote

Early voting is underway across Texas, and the Disability Advocates Coalition (DAC) of the Rio Grande Valley is making sure people with disabilities can cast their early vote without issues.

"In the early 2000s, I went to vote, and there was nobody there to write for me," Peer Support Specialist Juan Lopez said. "They told me I have to get out of the vehicle, and I told them I'm not going to get out of the vehicle because it's very difficult for me."

Lopez has cerebral palsy, affecting his muscles and nervous system.

The DAC says more than 76% of polling sites are not accessible for people with disabilities.

If you see a polling site that is not accessible, report it to the DAC at 970-430-0482.

