Valley Pharmacy Owner Pleads Guilty to Insurance Fraud

MCALLEN – A Rio Grande Valley pharmacy owner pleaded guilty to insurance fraud of more than $1.7 million.

The 45-year-old man, Omar Espericueta, entered a guilty plea to defrauding an insurance provider.

One of his employees, former Pharr city commissioner Oscar Elizondo, also pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

The suspects targeted employees offering Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas because of the high reimbursement rate paid.

The victims were employees of the city of Mission, Pharr, Frontera Produce and Point Isabel ISD.

The suspects are set to be sentenced in February.

Both face up to 10 years in prison.