Valley Schools Taking Measures to Prevent Spread of Flu Virus

HARLINGEN - Doctors and school districts across the country are alerting on what's shaping up to be one of the worst flu seasons in decades.

Doctors are urging everyone to get the flu shot and most schools are taking extra steps to disinfect and protect from the flu.

Harlingen CISD's Health Services and Wellness Coordinator Michelle Davies says that the nurses at HCISD are required to follow all DSHS protocols and procedures.

One of their responsibilities is to constantly track different diseases and report it to the state.

Davies adds that good health habits like covering your coughs and sneezes as well as washing your hands frequently can help from spreading the virus.