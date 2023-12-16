Valley shoppers flock to La Plaza Mall for Black Friday deals

For Layla Adame, Black Friday shopping isn't about the price tags — it's about bonding with her family.

“We get to be together, it's just like quality time," Adame said.

Adame comes to La Plaza Mall every Black Friday with her mom to kick off the Christmas season.

Management officials at La Plaza Mall in McAllen said traffic is significantly up from last year, which was up from the year before that. With several new stores opening just in time for Black Friday, it's drawing even more shoppers.

