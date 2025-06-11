Valley teachers react to new law banning cellphones in Texas classrooms

A bill banning cell phones in Texas classrooms was approved by the Texas Legislature.

Zachary Wise and Vanessa Brown are Rio Grande Valley teachers with school-aged children of their own.

They each have very different views on House Bill 1481.

“I'm completely against both as a parent and an educator,” Wise said.

Wise said he believes technology needs to be embraced in school, as they're part of everyday life. He said he believes social media has become a distraction, but he would rather students have the option to put their phone away because they want to.

READ MORE: Bill that would ban cellphones in Texas public schools heads to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk

“Cellphones are so integral to the learning environment, safety models and everything our world revolves around,” Wise said. “To restrict technology in the classroom ignores the parental and school responsibility, and the teaching of individual responsibility for them to understand 'maybe I shouldn't be joining this chatroom.’"

Vanessa Brown said state backing is the only way to implement a rule many districts already have.

“Now it allows us to enforce it with a little more gravity and force behind it,” Browns said.

Browns said she notices her students aren't able to focus on lessons when their phones are out.

“When you constantly have this mental noise in the background, it's hard for them to focus their time and energy where it — should be which is learning to skills they need to be successful in life,” Brown said.

Beyond the lesson plans, Brown said she hopes the new rule will create stronger relationships between students and teachers.

“I think it's going to be really powerful for us to disconnect them from that false reality and engage them in our classrooms and schools in a meaningful way,” Brown said.

School districts are now able to decide how to enforce the law, and where phones will go during class time.

The law goes into effect on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025.

Watch the video above for the full story.