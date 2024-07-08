Valley Veteran Facing Foreclosure Despite Making Payments

MCALLEN – A Rio Grande Valley veteran was given an eviction notice despite paying his bills on time.

Herman Ybarra has until Aug. 11 to move his family to another home.

“All my savings was into this house and I don’t make enough here to be able to move my entire family into another house,” says Ybarra.

KRGV’s John Paul Barajas spoke with the lien holder. She explains the home had to be foreclosed because the man who sold the home to Ybarra didn’t pay his note in March.

Ybarra says he wants his $25,000 down payment back from the people who took it.

Watch the video above for the full story.