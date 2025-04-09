x

Accused San Benito porch pirate arrested

A Santa Rosa man was arrested after he was caught on camera taking packages from multiple homes, according to the San Benito Police Department.

Jonathan Rangel Meza was arrested Wednesday following a standoff with police where detectives found him hiding in the attic of his home, according to a news release.

Meza was identified as the suspect the San Benito Police Department warned residents about on April 4.

A homeowner previously told Channel 5 News the suspect, now identified as Meza, was caught on his security camera stealing $200 in supplies he ordered for his small business.   

Meza was arrested on two charges of mail theft. He is in custody pending his arraignment, police added. 

