DHR Health surgeon appointed to Texas' chronic kidney disease task force

DHR Health surgeon Dr. Jose Almeda was appointed to serve in the state’s chronic kidney disease task force.

Almeda helped open a kidney transplant program in the Rio Grande Valley. He said the Valley needs more awareness when it comes to detecting diabetes, which can lead to kidney disease.

“Can you imagine how many patients we see that get to the point of needing the kidney transplant?” Almeda said. “Whereby if we could have said ten years ago, ‘if you would have just got your blood pressure under control, they may not have been sitting in our chair.’ Trying to get the education and awareness so people aren't afraid to get screened or aren't afraid to go to their physician early treatment of diabetes, which leads to kidney diseases.”

Almeda will be on the task force for the next two years.