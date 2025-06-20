Valley woman gives husband a second change at life by donating kidney

An over 40-year bond that started when they were kids grew even stronger after Hilda Ramirez gave her husband, Hugo Ramirez, a second chance at life.

"We have been married for about 18 years, but we have known each other since junior high," Hilda said. "Throughout our marriage, everything he needed I tried to help him, to support him. I knew I wanted him to live."

Hilda donated her kidney in 2023 after the couple found Hugo's kidneys were failing.

"I got scared, oh no I am going to go on dialysis, Am I going to find a match? First of all, am I going to die?" Hugo said.

Hugo says his kidneys started to fail from complications of COVID-19. He put his body through 10 hours of dialysis daily.

"I had dialysis for a year and a half and that was very tough," Hugo said.

During that time, Hugo became one of the 10,000 people waiting for an organ donor in Texas. Until his lifelong friend and partner found out, she could help.

"I am very thankful to my wife for being so loving and caring and giving a part of her body to me so I can still live," Hugo said.

The couple is encouraging others to sign up to become donors, to give others more time with the ones they love.

"You give that person hope and at the end of the day. You go back to being yourself, doing what you love to do," Hugo said.

Ten thousand people in Texas are waiting for organ transplants, and about 100,000 people are waiting nationwide.

Experts say one donor can save eight lives.

Channel 5 News is partnering with the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance to get people signed up to be an organ donor.

There will be an organ donor registration driver on Friday at the Channel 5 News Weslaco studio from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. TOSA staff will be available to help with registration.

Watch the video above for the full story.