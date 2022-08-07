Venezuelan Man Missing after Trying to Cross River Illegally

LOS EBANOS - A Venezuelan man is searching for his missing brother.

He vanished 4 months ago while trying to reach our border.

Ronald Aldiar Lambert, a 25 year old Venezuelan, was last seen just across the river from Hidalgo.

The family knows Ronald made it to Reynosa.

The group he planned to cross with lost contact with him.

His brother believes Roland was either caught by U.S. or Mexican officials.

Or fears he lost his brother to the river's current.

