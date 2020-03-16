x

vipers suspended

Related Story

EDINBURG - The NBA suspending their season Wednesday night, hours later the G League following suit.

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross meeting with Vipers CEO Rene Borrego to see how this impacted their organization.

News
G League Suspends 2020 Season
G League Suspends 2020 Season
EDINBURG - The NBA suspending their season Wednesday night, hours later the G League following suit. CHANNEL 5's Erica... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 13 2020 Mar 13, 2020 Friday, March 13, 2020 10:25:00 PM CDT March 13, 2020
Radar
7 Days