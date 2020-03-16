vipers suspended
Related Story
EDINBURG - The NBA suspending their season Wednesday night, hours later the G League following suit.
CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross meeting with Vipers CEO Rene Borrego to see how this impacted their organization.
News
EDINBURG - The NBA suspending their season Wednesday night, hours later the G League following suit. CHANNEL 5's Erica... More >>
News Video
-
Changes take effect at Hidalgo County Courthouse to prevent spread of COVID-19
-
McAllen hospital implement new visitation policy due to virus concerns
-
Drought levels across the Valley expected to get worse
-
After years without water, Cameron County family set to start process for...
-
Hidalgo County disaster declaration to be signed, prohibits gatherings more than 50...