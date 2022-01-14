Wednesday Hidalgo County COVID-19 report

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 495 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Four men in their 70s from Mercedes, Donna, Pharr and Weslaco died as a result of the virus. Two men were not vaccinated, according to the report.

The 495 new cases include 280 confirmed cases and 215 probable cases.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 53 12-19 86 20s 102 30s 90 40s 68 50s 32 60s 34 70+ 30 Total: 495

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Hidalgo County have more than doubled in the past two weeks. On Dec. 27, the county reported 76 hospitalizations. That number jumped to 178 on Monday and 210 on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the county reported 219 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Those hospitalizations include 195 adults and 24 pediatric patients.

Of those hospitalized patients, 55 of them are in intensive care units. They include 49 adult patients and six pediatric patients.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported 41 new staff infections and 148 student infections on Wednesday.

A total of 1,602 staff members and 5,562 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 126,755 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,541 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 1,633 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.