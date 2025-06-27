x

Wednesday, June 25, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

News
Wednesday, June 25, 2025: Spotty showers, temps...
Wednesday, June 25, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, June 25 2025 Jun 25, 2025 Wednesday, June 25, 2025 7:51:00 AM CDT June 25, 2025
Radar
7 Days