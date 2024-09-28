Week 5 - Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights
Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Los Fresnos
|38
|Edinburg
|14
|FINAL
|Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
|7
|PSJA North
|35
|FINAL
|Hidalgo
|14
|Brownsville Lopez
|28
|FINAL
|Nikki Rowe
|54
|Juarez-Lincoln
|14
|FINAL
|Donna
|20
|Brownsville Rivera
|9
|FINAL
|Santa Maria
|56
|Kaufer
|0
|FINAL
