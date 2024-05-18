Weslaco ISD Elementary School Will Not Reopen Due to Flood Damage

WESLACO – A Weslaco Independent School District elementary school will be temporarily closed for the start of next school year while remediations are underway.

Priscilla Canales, the Weslaco ISD superintendent, says there was at least $3.5 million worth of damages to the district, including to F.D. Roosevelt Elementary.

She says water was up to two feet high in some buildings and totaled most of their school buses.

“We’ll definitely be buying buses, and perhaps counting on our neighbors in other school districts to lend us buses for the beginning of the school year,” she explains.

KRGV’s Sierra Pizarro learned the district continues to work with adjusters on the total cost of damage.

Watch the video above for the full story.