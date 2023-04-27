Weslaco resident’s home rebuilt through HAARP program, urges others to apply

After his home suffered severe damage from the 2018 and 2019 floods, Weslaco resident Jose Martinez received the keys to his newly rebuilt house.

Like Martinez, many people's homes in parts of the valley were damaged by the back-to-back flood events.

Thanks to money from 2018/2019 Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement Programs, his home was rebuilt.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of $137 million dollars set aside for the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program.

The money can be used to help repair, reconstruct or reimburse you for the damage done by the floods in 2018 and 2019.

If approved, applicants can even get up to $50,000 for out-of-pocket expenses.

“I encourage you to look into it,” Martinez said. “It's a great program from the state. We finally got to this point where we are receiving the keys to our house, so I’m just blessed for myself and my family."

The last day to apply to the HARP Program is Friday, April 28.

To qualify, applicants must live in Cameron, Hidalgo or Willacy counties, and your house must have been impacted by the 2018 or 2019 floods.

Applicants can apply online or call 844-893-8937.