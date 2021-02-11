Willacy Co. Sheriff Signs Memorandum with MTC
Related Story
RAYMONDVILLE – The process of starting operations at an abandoned Raymondville prison is picking up momentum.
Willacy County Sheriff Larry Spence tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS he signed a memorandum of understanding with Management and Training Corporation on Tuesday.
The deal will allow the sheriff’s department to provide security backup and help with investigations, if needed, at the facility.
Spence says this is just one more sign that the prison will be housing detainees at the Willacy County detention center in the near future.
Watch the video above for more information.
News
RAYMONDVILLE – The process of starting operations at an abandoned Raymondville prison is picking up momentum. Willacy County Sheriff Larry... More >>
News Video
-
Four people taken to hospital after structure fire in Weslaco
-
'It seems like nobody cares': Valley woman shares her struggle to secure...
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Reef Valley
-
McAllen airport officials announce nonstop flights to Nashville
-
'Don't overlook us': No plans for vaccine 'supersite' in the Valley— health...