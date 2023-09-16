x

Willacy County jail resumes normal operations following statewide lockdown of Texas prisons

The Willacy County jail is resuming normal operations following a statewide lockdown of Texas prisons.

The Willacy County jail became the first state jail in the Rio Grande Valley to resume regular operations following a Sept. 6 lockdown of all prisons in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system.

PREVIOUS STORY: Texas prisons on statewide lockdown over ‘drug-related inmate homicides’

The department initiated the lockdowns due to a surge in drug related violence between inmates, according to a news release. 

Channel 5 News will keep you posted on when lockdowns at state jails in Hidalgo County are lifted.

