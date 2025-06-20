x

Wings of Hope prepares of annual fundraising event at South Padre Island

By: Dina Herrera Garza

The loss of a child is very difficult, and it can be a very challenging time for any family.

Rio Grande Valley non-profit, Wings of Hope, wants to help these families get through those difficult times.

Wings of Hope Treasurer Yadi Robles and Historian Dylan De Leon speak with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on why it's important to give back. They also give details on their upcoming event, Cast for a Cause, at South Padre Island.

The event is a fishing tournament that is scheduled for Saturday, July 26 at Jim's Pier.

For more information, click here.

1 day ago Wednesday, June 18 2025 Jun 18, 2025 Wednesday, June 18, 2025 2:58:00 PM CDT June 18, 2025
