Wings of Hope prepares of annual fundraising event at South Padre Island
The loss of a child is very difficult, and it can be a very challenging time for any family.
Rio Grande Valley non-profit, Wings of Hope, wants to help these families get through those difficult times.
Wings of Hope Treasurer Yadi Robles and Historian Dylan De Leon speak with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on why it's important to give back. They also give details on their upcoming event, Cast for a Cause, at South Padre Island.
The event is a fishing tournament that is scheduled for Saturday, July 26 at Jim's Pier.
For more information, click here.
