Woman Arrested in Connection to Fatal Hit-and-Run in San Benito
SAN BENTIO – San Benito police arrested the suspect accused in fatal hit-and-run in July.
Officials say 30-year-old Ivonne Guajardo turned herself into custody after a warrant for her arrest was issued.
Guajardo is accused of killing 46-year-old Willie Lee Williams on July 21 after hitting him with her vehicle along Frontage Road, near Stephanie Lane.
She is facing a charge of accident involving death, a second-degree felony.
