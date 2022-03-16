x

Woman Arrested in Connection to Fatal Hit-and-Run in San Benito

SAN BENTIO – San Benito police arrested the suspect accused in fatal hit-and-run in July.

Officials say 30-year-old Ivonne Guajardo turned herself into custody after a warrant for her arrest was issued.

Guajardo is accused of killing 46-year-old Willie Lee Williams on July 21 after hitting him with her vehicle along Frontage Road, near Stephanie Lane.

She is facing a charge of accident involving death, a second-degree felony.

