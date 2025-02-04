Woman killed in McAllen crash identified

A 92-year-old woman died following a crash on Sunday, according to the McAllen Police Department.

Dolores Acevedo was identified as the woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Monday news release.

As previously reported, the McAllen Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on 23rd Street north of Dicker Road Sunday at around 9:50 a.m.

The female driver of the vehicle Acevedo was in remains hospitalized in serious condition, McAllen police spokesman Sgt. John Saenz confirmed to Channel 5 News.

A man in the other vehicle involved in the collision was also hospitalized following the crash, according to a previous report.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Saenz added.