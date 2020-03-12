zhane templeton wac tourney
Related Story
LAS VEGAS - Day one of WAC Vegas is in the books!
The women already hitting the practice gym, getting ready for No. 5 seed New Mexico State.
One Vaquero almost sitting out this tournament.
Joel Villanueva has the update.
News
LAS VEGAS - Day one of WAC Vegas is in the books! The women already hitting the practice gym,... More >>
News Video
-
Valley school districts look at options in preparation for possible virus case
-
Traveling memorial honoring fallen Vietnam troops makes stop in Valley
-
Events at Edinburg arena to go on as scheduled - for now
-
Coronavirus scare puts hinder on Hispanic traditions
-
Dog caught on camera stealing packages from McAllen residence