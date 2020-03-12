x

zhane templeton wac tourney

LAS VEGAS - Day one of WAC Vegas is in the books!

The women already hitting the practice gym, getting ready for No. 5 seed New Mexico State.

One Vaquero almost sitting out this tournament.

Joel Villanueva has the update.

2 days ago Monday, March 09 2020 Mar 9, 2020 Monday, March 09, 2020 10:04:00 PM CDT March 09, 2020
