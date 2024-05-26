Zoo Guest: Blue-tongued skink
Alejandra Rodriguez from the Gladys Porter Zoo is in the studio with a blue-eyed skink.
Rodriguez also discusses several summer programs the zoo is offering, such as the Summer Safari Camps.
The camps are for kids starting at the age of 4 and run from June through August 2024.
According to the GPZ website, the camps offer games, story-time, zoo tours, and up-close encounters with animals.
