1,000 people receive COVID-19 vaccine at Hidalgo County’s first drive-thru community clinic

Hidalgo County's first drive-thru vaccination clinic in Weslaco administered 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday.

Thousands lined up for their scheduled appointments at about 6:30 a.m. at the Bobby Lackey Stadium to receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

"This is not a local response, Emergency Management coordinator and Weslaco Fire Chief Antonio Lopez said. "What you see here is a local, regional and state response."

Lopez said he and other city leaders wanted to demonstrate that they could operate a a clinic of that magnitude safely and efficiently.

""We had that medical countermeasures plan that we did in 2016. We had done it, we had gotten it approved by the county and the state, we knew it was a solid plan," Lopez said. "I wanted to prove to the county and to the state that by us doing a drive-thru, that we were prepared to do more than a 1,000 doses. So this is a test of our system."

Watch the video for the full story.