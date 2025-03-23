$1.1 million lottery ticket sold in San Juan convenience store
A customer at a San Juan convenience store won big after playing the Texas Two Step lottery.
H&H Food Mart, located at 914 Sam Houston Blvd. in San Juan, sold a winning lottery ticket worth $1.1 million, according to a news release.
The winning ticket was sold for the drawing held on Thursday, March 20.
“I think this is the luckiest store in the Valley,” H&H Food Mart Owner Saju Peter said, adding that the attention on his store was desperately needed.
"Stripes and all these [stores] opening everywhere, so here in the Valley now it's very difficult for independent owners,” Peter said, adding that H&H food Mart has also sold several smaller winning tickets over the years.
According to the Texas Lottery, the ticket sold at H&H food Mart was one of two winning tickets, meaning that the winners will have to split the $1.1 million prize.
The other ticket was sold at a store in the city of Burkburnett.
According to Peter, his store has seen an increase in customers since the winning ticket was bought there.
