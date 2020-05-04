1 injured after car crash near Edinburg
A motorist suffered serious injuries Sunday night after a car crash near Edinburg.
At 8:05 p.m. Sunday, a state trooper attempted to stop a gray Chevrolet truck for speeding on Interstate 2 in Donna, according to information provided by Lt. Christopher Olivarez, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
"A vehicle pursuit ensued resulting in the driver crashing on FM 907 and Curve Road after striking a pole and rolling over," Olivarez said. "Driver sustained serious injuries and was air lifted to DHR."
A passenger sustained minor injuries, Olivarez said.
The Department of Public Safety suspects alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, Olivarez said. Blood test results are pending.
Correction: This story incorrectly stated where the car crash occurred. The truck hit a pole near Edinburg.
