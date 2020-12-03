1 injured after vehicle slams into farm tractor in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA- One person is injured after colliding into a farm tractor in Santa Rosa on Thursday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 7:30 a.m. on FM 2556 south of Highway 107 in Santa Rosa.

According to DPS, the farm tractor was making a left turn and the driver of a Ford Mustang had attempted to pass the tractor at the same time. This led the two vehicles to collide into each other.

The driver of the Ford Mustang was sent to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.

The accident remains under investigation.