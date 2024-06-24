$1 million renovation project at Edinburg parks underway

Three parks in the city of Edinburg are receiving major makeovers.

On Monday, the city announced their Frontier, Bicentennial and Memorial parks are receiving new restrooms and a concession stand.

The parks will still be open while renovations are underway.

“We need to take care of our parks and have additional amenities available for improving quality of life,” Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza said. “This is part of why the city got recognized as an All America City for the fourth time, we are making new improvements throughout the city.”

The upgrades are estimated to cost taxpayers about $1 million. City officials hope the work will be done by next January 2025.