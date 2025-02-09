1 woman in custody following Weslaco shooting
One woman was arrested early Sunday morning in connection with a shooting that hospitalized one man, according to the Weslaco Police Department.
Weslaco police officers responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 1700 block of Harrison Street Sunday at around 2:40 a.m. At the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his arms and legs, according to department spokesperson Officer Heribeto Caraveo.
The suspect – an unidentified woman - fled the scene in a black Ford F-150 by the time officers arrived, and the unidentified man was hospitalized, Caraveo added.
At around 2:45 p.m., the suspect vehicle was located after the woman crashed into a utility pole, and the woman was taken into custody.
A handgun was found in a nearby field, Caraveo added.
The woman will be arraigned on Monday, according to Caraveo.
