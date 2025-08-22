10 Commandments bill drawing mixed reactions in the Valley

There are mixed reactions in the Rio Grande Valley to a new state law requiring the 10 Commandments be displayed in Texas classrooms.

The law is set to take effect in less than two weeks, and 11 districts have sued to stop it; none from the Valley.

A federal judge sided with the districts on Thursday.

"As the Jewish faith, we believe in the 10 Commandments, as Americans we believe in this country," Temple Emanuel Rabbi Nathan Farb said.

Farb also believes allowing everyone in the United States to express their religious beliefs is part of our democracy.

"It's important to have that representative and that space to practice one's faith in a public school," Farb said.

But he draws a line.

Come September 1, the 10 Commandments must be displayed in public classrooms across Texas. The law was signed by Governor Greg Abbott in May.

"We all want to ensure that everyone can practice their faith, and we're not imposing one person's faith on another person," Farb said.

On Wednesday, 11 school districts in the Austin and Houston areas sued, and a federal judge sided with them. They won't have to display the 10 Commandments in classrooms for now.

Reactions to the state law are mixed. Some believe the 10 Commandments provide a moral compass for kids.

"They need religion in the schools. They need it so they can behave in the right way," McAllen resident Jose Valdez said.

Others believe a certain religion shouldn't be imposed at a public school.

"I think their parents are the ones that are supposed to guide them which route to take," McAllen resident Carlos Quintanilla said.

State Senator Adam Hinojosa supported Senate Bill 8. The Republican representative was able to get several posters donated for schools.

Senator Hinojosa believes the new law is about reminding students of the moral foundations that have long guided our society.

Rabbi Farb believes people should look for guidance on their own.

"I think we need more people going to their houses of worship, being more active," Farb said.

Channel 5 News has reached out to several school districts who said the 10 Commandments are not hanging in their classrooms.

For now, they are waiting for legal guidance.

Watch the video above for the full story.