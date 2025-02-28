10 new officers added to San Juan Police Department

The San Juan Police Department has 10 new officers who received their badges Thursday night.

The department now has 40 non-ranking officers.

"The more force we have on the road to deter crime, it brings our crime down in the city of San Juan," San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes said.

The police chief says he hopes to continue growing the police department.

"It's my responsibility when the budget comes in next year to request additional officers as the city grows, the police department needs to grow with it," Sifuentes said.

The San Juan Police Department is now fully staffed for the first time in seven years.