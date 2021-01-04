x

10 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19

1 hour 40 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, January 04 2021 Jan 4, 2021 January 04, 2021 4:45 PM January 04, 2021 in News - Local

Willacy County on Monday reported that 10 people had tested positive for COVID-19.

The county did not release information about the gender or age of the people who tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 1,622 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days