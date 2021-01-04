10 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19
Willacy County on Monday reported that 10 people had tested positive for COVID-19.
The county did not release information about the gender or age of the people who tested positive.
Since the pandemic started, 1,622 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.
