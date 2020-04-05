10 residents of Brownsville and Harlingen test positive for coronavirus

Cameron County Public Health has received confirmation of 10 additional cases of coronavirus.

According to a release, the new cases include 9 Brownsville residents, 5 males and 4 females, ages 17-80, and a 43-year-old man in Harlingen.

6 of the 10 new cases are described as linked to previous confirmed coronavirus cases. Other 2 are travel-related, and another 2 are considered community-spread.

This raises the total number of cases to 87 in Cameron County. Of the 87 cases, 11 individuals have been cleared.