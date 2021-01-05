100 doses of COVID-19 vaccine headed to Willacy County State Jail

Texas had more COVID-19 deaths in prisons and jails than any other state, according to a report from the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin.

Since the pandemic started, at least 231 inmates and employees died from COVID-19, according to a report published in November. The total included 27 employees, 14 people who died in jails and 190 people who died in prisons.

"The risk is to that person that's in jail, to everybody on the staff," said attorney Abner Burnett.

To address the situation, 100 doses of the COVID-19 are being sent to the Willacy County State Jail.

Judges weigh concerns about COVID-19 when setting bail, especially for people accused of misdemeanor crimes.

"Along with the seriousness of the charge, their financial ability to meet a bond, their ties to the community," said state District Judge Adolfo Cordova, who hears cases in Cameron County and Willacy County.

Watch the video for the full story.