$100 gift cards given out to recipients at Edinburg COVID vaccine clinic

Edinburg launched their latest vaccination clinic at DHR Health on Friday, where city residents received a $100 gift card to use at city businesses.

Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina said in the past year, similar incentive programs have effectively stimulated their small businesses. He hopes this vaccine incentive program continues that cycle and increases the number of those vaccinated.

About $5,000 in gift cards were handed out Friday, with more than 7,400 gift cards left.

Molina said this money comes as a result of the American Rescue Plan. On top of increasing the amount of vaccinations for area residents, he's hopeful this money will help their businesses.

"It's a win-win situation. We're getting people vaccinated, and we're stimulating the economy," Molina said.

The clinic will run again on Saturday, Sept. 18 starting at 9 a.m.

The program has two more phases, one of which would provide these gift cards to those who have already been vaccinated.

