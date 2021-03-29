'100% student-centered:' Sharyland ISD proposes $35M bond

Students and members of the Sharyland community will address their support for a $35 million bond that will go toward improvements and replacements to existing district facilities at a school board meeting.

The school board meeting, set for Monday at 6 p.m. at the Sharyland High School Auditorium - located at 1216 North Shary Road in Mission – can also be found online here.

A bond committee said a successful bond referendum will address aging facilities and build new classrooms.

The proposed bond package includes renovations and expansions for John H. Shary Elementary, built in 1992 and Sharyland High School, built in 1976.

The Sharyland school district called for a bond election to be held May 1, 2021.