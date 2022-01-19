114 new COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Hidalgo County, raising total to 380
Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 407 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
Five women and one man from Alton, Donna, McAllen, Mission and Weslaco died as a result of the virus. They were all in their 50s or older. Of the six people who died, one was not vaccinated, according to the report.
The 407 new cases include 72 confirmed cases and 335 probable cases
The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:
|Age Range
|Number of cases
|0-11
|71
|12-19
|71
|20s
|76
|30s
|51
|40s
|61
|50s
|43
|60s
|18
|70+
|16
|Total:
|407
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Hidalgo County have quintupled since Dec. 27, when the county reported 76 hospitalizations. That number has steadily increased, with the county reporting 266 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday and 380 on Wednesday.
The hospitalizations include 345 adults and 35 pediatric patients.
Of those hospitalized patients, 71 of them are in intensive care units, an increase of 15 since Tuesday. They include 65 adult patients and six pediatric patients.
Schools across Hidalgo County reported 218 new staff infections and 654 student infections on Wednesday.
A total of 1,909 staff members and 6,551 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.
Since the pandemic began, 128,178 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,560 county residents have died due to the virus.
There are currently 880 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
