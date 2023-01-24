13 Connected to Edinburg Voter Fraud Investigation Formally Indicted by Grand Jury

EDINBURG – The Hidalgo County District Attorney confirmed 13 indictments in the Edinburg voter fraud investigation tied to the 2017 city election.

Thirteen people were arrested by the Texas Rangers last year and charged with illegal voting.

On Thursday, they were formally indicted by a grand jury.

They all allegedly changed their address to the city of Edinburg prior to the Nov. 2017 city election when they didn’t live there.

All are facing the same charges expect one.

Some of the individuals were campaign workers for Richard Molina while he ran for mayor.

Molina and his wife were indicted in June and went before a judge in July; both pleaded not guilty to their charges.

