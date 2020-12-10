13 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19
Willacy County on Thursday reported that 13 people had tested positive for COVID-19.
The news release didn't contain any information about the age of the people who tested positive, the gender of the people who tested positive or when they tested positive.
Since the pandemic started, 1,424 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.
