14 arrested in McAllen in undercover prostitution sting

3 hours 19 minutes 55 seconds ago Friday, April 23 2021 Apr 23, 2021 April 23, 2021 2:09 PM April 23, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital
Starting top left clockwise: Susana Hernandez, Lizbeth Rangel, Roberto Salazar Nava, Javier Salinas, Saul Fernandez Maldonado, Jose Angel Olvera, Alberto Pedroza, Brenda Vargas, Regina De La Rosa, Ofelia Alonzo, Sandra Rodriguez, Arturo Hernandez, Daniel Miramontes and Juan Carlos Dimas.

A four-day undercover investigation with the McAllen Police Department led to the arrest of 14  people on prostitution charges, police said.

Those arrested on prostitution charges were:

  • ·        Susana Hernandez, 54
  • ·        Regina De La Rosa, 25
  • ·        Brenda Vargas, 39
  • ·        Lizbeth Rangel, 34
  • ·        Roberto Salazar Nava, 61
  • ·        Javier Salinas, 73
  • ·        Jose Angel Olvera, 34
  • ·        Saul Fernandez Maldonado, 77
  • ·        Alberto Pedroza, 37
  • ·        Juan Carlos Dimas, 50
  • ·        Daniel Miramontes, 56
  • ·        Arturo Hernandez, 51
  • ·        Sandra Rodriguez, 42
  • ·        Ofelia Alonzo, 42

All were charged with prostitution, a Class B misdemeanor. Bond for the individuals ranged from $2,000 to $5,000.

“The investigations are continuing,” McAllen PD said in a statement.

