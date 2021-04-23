14 arrested in McAllen in undercover prostitution sting

Starting top left clockwise: Susana Hernandez, Lizbeth Rangel, Roberto Salazar Nava, Javier Salinas, Saul Fernandez Maldonado, Jose Angel Olvera, Alberto Pedroza, Brenda Vargas, Regina De La Rosa, Ofelia Alonzo, Sandra Rodriguez, Arturo Hernandez, Daniel Miramontes and Juan Carlos Dimas.

A four-day undercover investigation with the McAllen Police Department led to the arrest of 14 people on prostitution charges, police said.

Those arrested on prostitution charges were:

· Susana Hernandez, 54

· Regina De La Rosa, 25

· Brenda Vargas, 39

· Lizbeth Rangel, 34

· Roberto Salazar Nava, 61

· Javier Salinas, 73

· Jose Angel Olvera, 34

· Saul Fernandez Maldonado, 77

· Alberto Pedroza, 37

· Juan Carlos Dimas, 50

· Daniel Miramontes, 56

· Arturo Hernandez, 51

· Sandra Rodriguez, 42

· Ofelia Alonzo, 42

All were charged with prostitution, a Class B misdemeanor. Bond for the individuals ranged from $2,000 to $5,000.

“The investigations are continuing,” McAllen PD said in a statement.