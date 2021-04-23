14 arrested in McAllen in undercover prostitution sting
A four-day undercover investigation with the McAllen Police Department led to the arrest of 14 people on prostitution charges, police said.
Those arrested on prostitution charges were:
- · Susana Hernandez, 54
- · Regina De La Rosa, 25
- · Brenda Vargas, 39
- · Lizbeth Rangel, 34
- · Roberto Salazar Nava, 61
- · Javier Salinas, 73
- · Jose Angel Olvera, 34
- · Saul Fernandez Maldonado, 77
- · Alberto Pedroza, 37
- · Juan Carlos Dimas, 50
- · Daniel Miramontes, 56
- · Arturo Hernandez, 51
- · Sandra Rodriguez, 42
- · Ofelia Alonzo, 42
All were charged with prostitution, a Class B misdemeanor. Bond for the individuals ranged from $2,000 to $5,000.
“The investigations are continuing,” McAllen PD said in a statement.