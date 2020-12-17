14 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19
Willacy County on Wednesday reported that 14 people had tested positive for COIVD-19.
The county did not release information about the gender or age of the people who tested positive.
Since the pandemic started, 1,488 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.
