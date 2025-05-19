14-year-old driver arrested following Brownsville police chase
EDITOR'S NOTE: The Brownsville Police Department sent a correction saying the juvenile suspect is actually 14. This story has been corrected to reflect the suspect's actual age.
Police arrested a 14-year-old driver Monday following a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen Jeep Gladiator, according to the Brownsville Police Department.
The suspect collided with multiple vehicles during the chase, police said in a news release.
The vehicle pursuit happened Monday morning after Brownsville police officers and agents with the South Texas Auto Theft Enforcement Task Force located a Jeep Gladiator that was reported stolen. The vehicle was traveling on northbound frontage road near Pablo Kisel Boulevard.
A traffic stop was initiated, but the driver “refused to comply,” and collided with multiple vehicles while fleeing from law enforcement, police said.
The pursuit came to an end at the 600 block of Boca Chica Boulevard and the 14-year-old driver was taken into custody.
No major injuries were reported in connection with the incident.
The investigation remains active, police said.
More News
News Video
-
Lockdown lifted at Edinburg North High School after 'no credible threat' found...
-
Edinburg North High School on lockdown after reports of a weapon on...
-
Suspect in deadly McAllen crash remains hospitalized
-
Juvenile arrested following Brownsville police chase
-
Lanes reopen following caliche spill on the expressway near Pharr
Sports Video
-
RGV tennis stars results from UIL state tournament
-
UTRGV eliminated from Southland Conference Tournament after loss to Houston Christian
-
PSJA sweeps Austin Westlake to advance to regional final
-
UTRGV falls to Houston Christian in SLC Tournament; Vaqueros move to the...
-
Los Fresnos fight but get walked off in game one, Sharyland Eliminated...