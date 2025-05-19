14-year-old driver arrested following Brownsville police chase

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Brownsville Police Department sent a correction saying the juvenile suspect is actually 14. This story has been corrected to reflect the suspect's actual age.

Police arrested a 14-year-old driver Monday following a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen Jeep Gladiator, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

The suspect collided with multiple vehicles during the chase, police said in a news release.

The vehicle pursuit happened Monday morning after Brownsville police officers and agents with the South Texas Auto Theft Enforcement Task Force located a Jeep Gladiator that was reported stolen. The vehicle was traveling on northbound frontage road near Pablo Kisel Boulevard.

A traffic stop was initiated, but the driver “refused to comply,” and collided with multiple vehicles while fleeing from law enforcement, police said.

The pursuit came to an end at the 600 block of Boca Chica Boulevard and the 14-year-old driver was taken into custody.

No major injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

The investigation remains active, police said.