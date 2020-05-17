15 people in Hidalgo County test positive for coronavirus

Hidalgo County on Sunday announced that 15 people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 440.

Six people from Edinburg, two people from Weslaco, two people from Donna, one person from Alamo, one person from McAllen, one person from Pharr, and two people from an undisclosed city tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19, according to a news release from Hidalgo County.

The county also reported 16 patients remain hospitalized, including three in intensive care units.