15 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19
Willacy County on Monday reported that 15 people had tested positive for COVID-19.
The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Willacy County of three cases on Friday, five cases on Saturday and seven cases on Monday, according to a news release. Willacy County announced the news on Monday.
The people who tested positive ranged from children younger than 10 years old to a man in his 70s.
Since the pandemic started, 1,274 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.
